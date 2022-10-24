'Nation's Report Card' shows new evidence of Covid-19's devastating impact on US children's education

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has cancelled the Air Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which was in effect until 6 PM PDT Monday. Rain and wind from incoming systems has cleared the smoke away from the area. Smoke from the Cedar Creek may still affect local areas, such as Oakridge, with moderate air quality conditions. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org