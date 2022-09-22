Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said.
An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
It is currently unknown who put up the flag. Florence Police Department says they are investigating the incident.
