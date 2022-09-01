Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic.
For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will soon go up just a few feet away from their new home.
"We were very pleased that they are going to be our neighbors," Bill said. "Being somewhat close to medical care, we are a bit older, so it's a good thing."
The nearest emergency care is in Lebanon, making it inconvenient for many Sweet Home residents to get care.
"I am truly happy about it. I don't want to drive 45 minutes away to get health care," Suzie said.
The new 17,000 square foot facility will include a helipad, drive-thru pharmacy, 18 family medicine exam rooms, seven urgent care exam rooms, and a lab.
For nearby residents like Bary Tevis, it's a give-and-take for him since his home backs up to the future facility.
"It's going to take away my view, which I'm not happy about. I got a real nice view of the mountains over there, but the new facility is going to help people, so I guess that's okay," Tevis said. "It's really what we need."
In addition to the future clinic. Just a few feet away sits Wiley Creek Senior Living, which is adding a 48-bed memory care facility.
"What a great place to be, because one street over you can live in a cottage on your own, then you can go right into assisted living, the memory care is being built next door, and the cemetery is right up the hill. It's a one-stop shopping block," Suzie said.
Both facilities are expected to open their doors to patients in the fall of 2023.