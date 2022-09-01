 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic

  • Updated
  • 0

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic.

For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will soon go up just a few feet away from their new home.

"We were very pleased that they are going to be our neighbors," Bill said. "Being somewhat close to medical care, we are a bit older, so it's a good thing."

The nearest emergency care is in Lebanon, making it inconvenient for many Sweet Home residents to get care.

"I am truly happy about it. I don't want to drive 45 minutes away to get health care," Suzie said.

The new 17,000 square foot facility will include a helipad, drive-thru pharmacy, 18 family medicine exam rooms, seven urgent care exam rooms, and a lab.

Construction on clinic in Sweet Home begins

For nearby residents like Bary Tevis, it's a give-and-take for him since his home backs up to the future facility.

"It's going to take away my view, which I'm not happy about. I got a real nice view of the mountains over there, but the new facility is going to help people, so I guess that's okay," Tevis said. "It's really what we need."

In addition to the future clinic. Just a few feet away sits Wiley Creek Senior Living, which is adding a 48-bed memory care facility.

"What a great place to be, because one street over you can live in a cottage on your own, then you can go right into assisted living, the memory care is being built next door, and the cemetery is right up the hill. It's a one-stop shopping block," Suzie said.

Both facilities are expected to open their doors to patients in the fall of 2023.

