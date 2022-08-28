Nearby residents weigh in on 30th Ave. Transportation Plan in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore.— 30th Avenue is a busy corridor serving as a link from South Eugene to Lane Community College, and connections to I-5, Springfield and more. But, it can be a scary road for drivers, bikers, and walkers on 30th Ave. in Eugene. That's why Lane County Officials are hoping to change that with a future transportation project.
Officials said the 30th Avenue Active Transportation Plan aims to make this busy road safer for everyone.
According to officials, the corridor currently supports greater speeds of traffic but lacks infrastructure for pedestrians and bikers. They said the proposed design would create more space along the south side of the road that would protect walkers and bikers from cars. As well as add more lighting and signals all the way from Agate St. to McVay Highway.
Many people like David Nestor old KEZI it can be challenging to live off 30th Ave., saying he's lived there since 2016 and has witnessed many accidents.
"It can be really dangerous and a little spooky at times," Nestor said. "We've seen vehicle accidents; people crash their bikes, we've seen fender benders, a lot of different things just in the stretch we live on."
Nestor said that while he enjoys living in the area, he's all for a plan to help make the busy road safer.
"I'm not opposed to widening the road, adding a lane, improving safety for cyclists, putting a sidewalk on this side of the road, anything that's really going to improve safety," Nestor said.
Nearby resident Justin Tapia has lived off 30th Ave. for about a year and said he'd like to see more safety features added to the road.
'It doesn't feel safe," Tapia said. "I've seen a lot of kids and a couple of elderly people walking up and down the road each day, and I'm like, I hope they'll be ok."
A public hearing to discuss this project's design concept is set for September 28.