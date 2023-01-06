Nearly $20 million coming to Oregon school districts for mental health providers

WASHINGTON D.C. – Four Oregon school districts will get a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more licensed mental health providers, according to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The School-Based Mental Health grant program provided by the U.S. Department of Education will provide funds to recruit and retain mental health services providers, according to senators Wyden and Merkley. They also said the program will help increase the diversity among providers, as well as their cultural and linguistic competency. The largest share of the funds are scheduled to be allocated to the Douglas Education Services District, with just over $6.8 million going to Douglas County schools.
“This grant will play a critical role to expand mental health support throughout thirteen component school districts in Douglas County. The increased services will positively impact our students, families, staff and community,” said Analicia Nicholson, Douglas Education Service District superintendent.
Other school districts to receive funds include Jackson County School District #4 DBA Phoenix-Talent Schools, School District 1J in Multnomah County, and Corbett School District 39 also in Multnomah County.