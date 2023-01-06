 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Nearly $20 million coming to Oregon school districts for mental health providers

  • Updated
  • 0
Roseburg Public School District

WASHINGTON D.C. – Four Oregon school districts will get a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more licensed mental health providers, according to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

The School-Based Mental Health grant program provided by the U.S. Department of Education will provide funds to recruit and retain mental health services providers, according to senators Wyden and Merkley. They also said the program will help increase the diversity among providers, as well as their cultural and linguistic competency. The largest share of the funds are scheduled to be allocated to the Douglas Education Services District, with just over $6.8 million going to Douglas County schools.

“This grant will play a critical role to expand mental health support throughout thirteen component school districts in Douglas County. The increased services will positively impact our students, families, staff and community,” said Analicia Nicholson, Douglas Education Service District superintendent.

Other school districts to receive funds include Jackson County School District #4 DBA Phoenix-Talent Schools, School District 1J in Multnomah County, and Corbett School District 39 also in Multnomah County.

Tags

Recommended for you