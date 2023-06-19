Nearly 5,000 students to graduate from University of Oregon in 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – On Tuesday, June 20, the University of Oregon will celebrate its 147th commencement at Autzen Stadium.
UO’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 20, but graduates will begin gathering at Moshofsky Plaza at 7:30 a.m. and will enter the stadium at 8:15 a.m. This year, graduates are welcome to bring as many friends and family as they would like. While tickets aren’t required for guests this year, UO officials are asking that graduates complete an RSVP form to show their intent to participate and how many guests they’ll bring along. That form can be found on the university’s website, along with a checklist for graduates to help make sure they’re not forgetting anything.
For those who cannot attend in person, the commencement will also be streamed online.
The University of Oregon said 4,823 Ducks will be graduating on Tuesday. Of them, 331 students will be graduating with two degrees, and nine students will walk with three. The oldest graduate is 68 years old, and the youngest is 18. A total of 11 graduates will be celebrating their birthday as they receive their diplomas.