Nebraska man in Corvallis convicted of failing to register as sex offender

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- A man who court documents say sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in Nebraska then moved to Corvallis after serving prison time was convicted by a Philomath jury of failing to register as a sex offender on Wednesday, officials said.
According to court documents, in 2014 Daniel Lynn Goering-Runyan, 37, was sentenced to 12-15 years in Nebraska state prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. Documents say that Goering-Runyan verbally acknowledged at his sentencing hearing that he would be required to register as a sex offender if he moved, and that he signed documents acknowledging the requirement multiple times while in prison. Documents say that when Goering-Runyan was released from prison in September 2021, he further acknowledged the need to register as a sex offender wherever he went, and properly did so in Nebraska.
Authorities said that in November 2021, Goering-Runyan told Nebraska officials he was moving to Texas, and was reminded to register as a sex offender there. He never did, according to officials. They said that shortly afterward, Goering-Runyan traveled by bus to Corvallis, Oregon and arrived on Christmas Day, 2021. Court documents say he proceeded to live in various places in Corvallis and Philomath for the next four months, acquired an Oregon identification from the DMV in early May 2022 and declared himself an Oregon resident, all without registering as a sex offender.
Officials say Goering-Runyan was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on May 3 for failing to register as a sex offender, then arrested by Corvallis Police Department the next day. On October 12, a jury in Philomath found him guilty of the charge. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 30.