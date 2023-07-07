Neighbor’s footage leads to arrest of accused burglar, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was arrested in late June after a neighbor of the burglarized house caught video evidence of criminal activity and turned it over to detectives, Eugene police said.
According to EPD, on June 27 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office heard a report of a burglary in which guns and a laptop computer were stolen from a home. Police said a neighbor happened to catch the alleged burglar on camera with their video surveillance system, and turned over the footage to LCSO deputies who were investigating the case.
EPD said their Street Crimes Unit got information from the LCSO that allowed them to identify the suspect and where the stolen guns were on June 28. Later that day, the SCU and EPD SWAT served a search warrant and successfully recovered two of the three guns that had been stolen as well as the laptop.
Police said that during the search warrant, Mitchell David Sweat, 51, was arrested in connection to the case and sent to the Lane County Jail. He was charged with first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a fugitive from justice as he had a warrant from another state.