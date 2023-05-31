Neighborhood near Lowell told to prepare to evacuate due to fire

LOWELL, Ore. – Part of the Lowell area was put on high alert due to a nearby brush fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The LCSO has issued evacuation warnings for Reuben Leigh Road, Forest Retreat Lane, the south side of Little Fall Creek Road from Jasper Road east to Lafon Lane, and Jasper-Lowell Road east of Unity Park. Anyone in those areas should get ready to leave at a moment’s notice, and is advise to leave as soon as they are able. The LCSO said people in the area may not get another notice, as public safety personnel can’t guarantee they will be able to notify them if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Reuben Leigh Road and Little Fall Creek Road are closed except to those evacuating.
