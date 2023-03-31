Neighboring store employee describes hearing car collision with business

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Fire and EMT personnel responded Friday morning after a car crashed into a restaurant in the River Road area, according to a nearby witness.

Kevin Villalvazo, a store manager-in-training at Cricket Wireless, described the scene after a vehicle crashed into CJ’s Deli on Division Avenue at about 10 a.m. on March 31.

Villalvazo said he heard a bang, the shattering of glass and the sounds of commotion. He said he then looked outside across the parking lot near the Shari’s restaurant, recalling a separate recent event took place there. Then a customer ran in and told him that someone had run their car into CJ’s Deli, Villalvazo said.

"Just knowing that something happened like that so close,it makes me wonder, when is something gonna happen to my building?" Villalvazo said. "Because like I said, something happened across the street at Shari's last week, and then this week we have this. It almost feels like a ticking time bomb, you know, when is it gonna happen to me?"

Standing on a stool to look out over the cars in the parking lot, Villalvazo said when he saw a large crowd and emergency vehicles gathered, he assumed something bad happened.

KEZI 9 News has reached out to Eugene police for information on what led up to the crash and any injuries that may have resulted from it.