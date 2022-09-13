Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out.
In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
George and Carol Rosenthal, who have lived on south Ash Street off south Second Street for 14 years, said the home is where the "Tiny Tots to Toddlers" daycare center operates.
The couple watched as the initial swarm of officers arrived with their lights on but no sirens and immediately went into the home and were able to get all the kids out safely and quickly.
"It was like a slow-mo drama just playing right out in front of you," George said.
They said within minutes, more agencies started flowing in, and they continued to watch from their home down the street. They saw officers negotiating from outside the daycare for some time. Then around 9:30 p.m., they heard the shots and immediately panicked.
"We heard a couple of big booms, a couple of bangs, and then some pops after that, like four pops; boom, boom, boom, boom. And within minutes, the ambulance and fire team were pulling in after that, and we were hoping for the best because we know the neighbor enough to wave and say hi to her," Carol said.
The couple said the victim is a very kind and trusted woman. They didn't know the man too well but said he seemed to be nice.
Nearby resident Pete Bailey was getting home around 5 p.m. when he saw all the police activity on his street.
"I come down the hill, all these police cars, and I'm like, 'what is going on.' I've never been around anything like this, this close," Bailey said.
He remembers an officer telling him to get inside. From there, he could easily see what was going on inside the home.
"I saw two officers crawl in the basement window, and it wasn't too long after that that they came out. It was a lot of back and forth for a long time," Bailey said.
Many parents, like Christina Williams, whose child attends the daycare, told KEZI the situation is unnerving.
"I had a feeling that something was off, but I never acted on it, same with some other parents," Williams said.
For the past year, Williams has been taking her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to the home for daycare. Her daughter was last there on Friday.
"It seems like in the last few times I have gone to pick her up, the kids have been kind of withdrawn," Williams said.
She told KEZI that within the last couple of weeks, she and some other moms started to feel like something wasn't right within the home, especially with the husband.
"He portrayed himself as this genuine person, overall nice guy, but I got some feelings, and so did some other moms, about his demeanor. It was just off, and we never questioned it, but in hindsight, we should have," Williams said.
Before this incident, Williams said there were never any issues, and the woman who ran the daycare was great with the kids and the parents.
"I think we are all a little concerned," Williams said.
A close friend of the victim, who didn't want to go on camera, shared with KEZI more about the woman who was held hostage. She said the victim is a good person, and her daycare services have always been top-notch.
The investigation is now heading to the District Attorney's Office since deadly force was involved.