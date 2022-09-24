Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road.
Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m.
David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from where the human remains were found on Wednesday afternoon. He said he went to go open his shop when he saw police surrounding the area.
"They investigated, parked their cars, and dealt with the situation with a dead body. They were sitting there for a while; right across the street, you can see there's kind of a pull-off, and if you venture in, you're going to find some camps and such," Stentz said.
Florence police said they got a call that human remains were found over the sand dune in a heavy brush area. Clothes were also found, and detectives believe the body had been there for quite a while.
"My assumption is with people moving into town and needing some place to live, they probably explored a place that they hadn't before in the woods that's been untouched," Stentz said.
Stentz said the area has changed quite a bit in the past few months, saying the wildfires brought in a lot of people.
"There's a lot of folks living in the bushes of a variety of sorts; a lot of it is mentally ill people, some of them have records from out of state. I get a lot of wake-ups at night; there's a lot of foot traffic coming through just more recently, especially this past summer," Stentz said.
A neighborhood backs up to and surrounds the area where the body was found; nearby residents like James Wade said it's unnerving.
"I don't know, it's kind of crazy to hear that it's that close. Hopefully, they find out who it is; maybe there's a family out there missing somebody," Wade said.
Virgil Pearce has lived in the area for three years and said it's a quiet community, which is why he moved to the area in the first place.
"It's very nice, and everyone is so friendly; things like this remind me of California," Pearce said.
The Lane County Medical Examiner's Office will now investigate the body; anyone with more information is asked to call Florence police.