Neighbors baffled by boat abandoned near downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – It’s a situation that brings new meaning to the term ‘dry docked.’
A boat was apparently abandoned in a most unusual location on West 7th Avenue and has neighbors in downtown Eugene area understandably baffled. Looking at the watercraft itself, it’s unknown if it is seaworthy, but it clearly couldn’t run as the engine has been yarded of many of its parts.
Chelsea Jaffarian, the owner of The Collective Salon on West 7th Avenue, said the boat appeared overnight and has been sitting in its current location for a few weeks. Jarrarian said that she is not surprised by its appearance, as the property next door attracts all kinds of activity.
The boat is merely one symptom of a much larger issue, as the property next door to her business attracts a lot of nuisance activity that ranges from homeless transients to drug activity and she regularly has to clean up abandoned items and even human waste on her property, Jaffarian said.
Jaffarian said while she feels sad that there some who don’t have any other place to go and sympathizes with those who are struggling, she is also concerned as a business owner who wants to provide a clean and safe place for her clients and staff. Staff at her salon have been aggressively approached by people and on several occasions had to call 911 out of concerns for their safety.
Jaffarian said that the issues have been ongoing since opening the salon seven years ago.
KEZI 9 News reached out to the City of Eugene's public works department and is waiting for a response.