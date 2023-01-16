Neighbors react to antisemitic fliers left at Thurston homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several neighbors in the Thurston area upset with antisemitic messages left in the driveway of their homes.
"A flier that said abortion starts with Jews and I'm like [expletive] why would anybody do that?” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, “It’s sick. It’s terrible.”
The fliers, encased in a Ziploc bag, weighed down by bird feed, negatively associate Jewish people with political policies and other issues the messenger clearly doesn't agree with.
"I collected some and the more I collected, the more angry I got,” the woman said.
Some of the fliers featured the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” a common saying among Donald Trump supporters. According to the woman, they were not only in her neighborhood, but the surrounding neighborhoods as well.
"They hit every single neighbor, every single driveway. It wasn't just kids going down the road... This was some group who -- anonymously, I guess they're cowards --- put these flyers out."
She says she's hopeful whoever did this will be caught, and people who see what's going on will stand up against it, and not follow suit.
"We're trying to recognize the fight for everybody to be equal and not target any nationality or any race."
KEZI 9 News reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information about a possible investigation and awaits a response.