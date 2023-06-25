Neighbors react to arrest of woman for allegedly murdering her mother in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Ore. -- Neighbors are reeling after the Saturday arrest of a woman who authorities allege murdered her mother.
According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a possible homicide in the 9400 block of Highway 126 on June 24. The caller, 65-year-old Marsha Quesnell, reported she had killed her mother, Mona Tittle.
Quesnell cooperated when deputies arrived, LCSO said, and was taken into custody. Tittle was found dead inside the home.
Neighbors in the area told KEZI 9 they were shocked and horrified when they heard the news. One neighbor, Allan Arthur, said he had known Tittle for at least 30 years.
"Naturally, we were saddened by it because like I say we've known these people for 30 years," he said. "I'm old enough to know that you can't do anything about something you can't do anything about. So it had already taken place, and it's a shame and my wife was really torn up over it"
Arthur said Tittle was a sweet woman who did not cause any trouble for anyone.
"She was a nice old lady," he said. "She was very hard of hearing, she never bothered anybody. I mean she took care of her own property and what have you. And I just hope justice prevails."
Quesnell was booked in the Lane County Jail on the charge of second degree murder. An investigation is active, the sheriff's office said Saturday, and there is no present danger to the community.
KEZI reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on the case, but they have not yet responded.