Network Charter School scrambling to replace stolen music equipment

EUGENE, Ore. – With a music camp set to begin in two weeks, teachers at Network Charter School are scrambling to replace musical instruments and other equipment that were stolen from the school sometime this summer.
Stolen items included amplifiers, PA systems, basses, guitars, keyboards, and ukuleles, and music happens to be one of the school’s most popular programs. Each summer, the Network Charter School offers a program in which students can earn credit called “School of Rock.” The school’s special education coordinator, Heather Hickox, said the program’s connectivity between teachers and students is great, whether it’s a student learning instruments on their own or learning to play together as a band.
The teacher in charge of this program arrived this past Friday to start getting things ready when she discovered the equipment was gone. Denise Velasco, a guidance counselor at Network Charter School, said the thieves didn’t destroy anything but definitely seemed to know what they were after.
“They were neat, they didn't come in and mess up anything, they knew where things were and took, you know, the stuff that they knew that had value,” said Velasco. “So, they didn't destroy the place, they just took… what they wanted.”
As word got out on the theft, the school began receiving donations of items and money and just offering to help any way they could, Velasco said. A teacher from O’Hara Catholic School offered to donate some items to allow the kids’ band camp started at the beginning of the school year, and Eugene’s Music Education and Performing Artists Association reached out and wants to work with the school to help them recoup some of their losses.
“I can't even list the amounts of parents, students, and other community members, that have just stepped up with like, ‘I have this,’ or ‘I can give money,’ or, like, ‘how can I help?’ I think people realize how important music is, and for some of these people that have reached out to me, they've even expressed how music has saved them, and how they know that it really helps kids stay in school.”
School officials believe the theft happened sometime in July during summer break.