Nevada fugitive arrested by Eugene police on UO graduation day

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 19-year-old Nevada man who was wanted for violent crimes was quietly arrested by Eugene police during the festivities following the University of Oregon’s commencement on Tuesday after a days-long investigation, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the Eugene Police Department, on June 15 their Street Crimes Unit was contacted by the Problem-Solving Unit of Henderson Police Department in Nevada. HPD told EPD that Jordan Michael Church, 19 had fled Nevada to Oregon and had a nationwide felony warrant for crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation.
EPD said the Street Crimes Unit began an investigation, and eventually confirmed that Church was living at 90 Commons Drive in Eugene when investigators spotted him there on June 19. EPD said their SCU, SWAT team, and Special Investigations Unit were monitoring the parking lot on June 20 at about 5:32 p.m. when Church stepped out of an apartment. EPD said SWAT swooped into action and swiftly took Church into custody without incident. The arrest was completed quickly and quietly so as not to disrupt the celebrations going on after the University of Oregon’s graduation ceremony earlier that day, police said.
The EPD said Church, who has been a fugitive since late 2022, will be extradited to Henderson, Nevada to face justice there.
KEZI 9 News has contacted the Henderson Police Department in Nevada for more information on Church’s alleged crimes and is waiting for a response.