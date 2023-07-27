New affordable housing expansion unveiled in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore -- A new affordable housing expansion in Lebanon held its grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

It was held at 11:00 a.m. in the morning at the Colonia Paz apartments. Colonia Paz translates in Spanish as "Community" or "Colony" of Peace. The first Colonia Paz phase opened in June of 2022. Known as Colonia Paz I, it was meant for agriculture workers. Colonia Paz II is meant for low-income families.

The ceremony had loud music, food, and an indigenous prayer. Several speakers expressed their happiness for the project. Senators Wyden and Merkley even gave messages to people at the ceremony via video call.

Thanks to the efforts of the Farmworker Housing Development Corporation and allies the housing was made a reality. The project in total cost more than 30 million dollars. Four three-story buildings hold a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments. The expansion added 116 apartment units to the complex.

Raquel Luna is an Assistant Property Manager for Evolve, the managers of the property. She said this is an affordable place where working families can lay a foundation.

She said, "It's huge for families that are in need right now. It's huge for families that are either just coming to this state or even maybe have been here and are struggling."

Luna couldn't be more excited for the people who needed this housing. she believes this complex will foster a real sense of community. Many Hispanic and Latino residents are already calling the complex home. Luna, a Latina herself, adds the complex is also attracting other diverse families.

She said, "We have young families, we have elderly folks, we have children, we have people struggling with mental illness, they have caregivers, we have all kinds of dynamics."

Seeing all the people at the ceremony, speakers and residents, alike brought a smile to Luna's face. A former caregiver, she sees firsthand how the complex impacts people. She also said the complex will be a source of stability for people not just in Lebanon.

She added, "We're talking about Albany, we're talking about even Eugene, we're talking about Sweet Home and of course Lebanon. People in those communities, in those cities, can come here and find a home and get on their feet."

For Lebanon Resident Fabiola Galindo Colonia Paz was just what her family needed. Before she was living in a mobile trailer in Albany. A friend recommended Colonia Paz. The stability is something she wouldn't trade for the world.

She said, "I'm very proud and satisfied as a mother that my sons can go to school safe. I'm proud there is security in the community, there is a basketball court, there is a park."