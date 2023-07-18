New affordable housing with early learning center coming to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – A new affordable housing complex featuring 81 units and an early learning center is coming to Eugene, according to local officials.
Construction on Ollie Court, which will be located near West 13th Avenue and Chambers Street, is set to start next summer. The project recently received $11.3 million in Local Innovation Fast Track funds, which are allocated by the state’s housing division. The project will also receive $13 million in a low-income tax credit from the state of Oregon, officials said.
The apartment community will have a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units along with the early learning center, said Jacob Fox, executive director of Homes for Good.
“For the last 3 decades in Oregon, we haven't built enough housing and all homes for good is focusing on is addressing that deficit in our community so by adding 81 units of housing in the community we're dedicated to making a difference,” said Fox.
The Oregon Housing Stability council approved $103.5 million in LIFT funding for 10 affordable housing developments statewide. The Ollie Court project will address not only affordable housing but also educational achievement for children in low-income families.
““By merging or partnering affordable housing with an early learning center, what we are doing is improving educational achievement with low-income kids and that's something we care deeply about,” Fox said.
Fox said that the Ollie Court project’s 3.5-acre lot is currently surrounded by a fence, but construction will begin sometime in the summer of 2024.