...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

New affordable housing with early learning center coming to Eugene

Ollie Court affordable housing and early learning center

EUGENE, Ore. – A new affordable housing complex featuring 81 units and an early learning center is coming to Eugene, according to local officials.

Construction on Ollie Court, which will be located near West 13th Avenue and Chambers Street, is set to start next summer. The project recently received $11.3 million in Local Innovation Fast Track funds, which are allocated by the state’s housing division. The project will also receive $13 million in a low-income tax credit from the state of Oregon, officials said.

The apartment community will have a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units along with the early learning center, said Jacob Fox, executive director of Homes for Good.

“For the last 3 decades in Oregon, we haven't built enough housing and all homes for good is focusing on is addressing that deficit in our community so by adding 81 units of housing in the community we're dedicated to making a difference,” said Fox.

The Oregon Housing Stability council approved $103.5 million in LIFT funding for 10 affordable housing developments statewide. The Ollie Court project will address not only affordable housing but also educational achievement for children in low-income families.

““By merging or partnering affordable housing with an early learning center, what we are doing is improving educational achievement with low-income kids and that's something we care deeply about,” Fox said.

Fox said that the Ollie Court project’s 3.5-acre lot is currently surrounded by a fence, but construction will begin sometime in the summer of 2024.

