New-and-improved Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center to open soon

  Updated
  • 0
Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center
Marin Stuart, City of Eugene Recreation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center is ready to reopen with a raft of improvements after more than a year of construction, Eugene city officials say.

Officials say the 55-year-old Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center closed in Late Spring of 2021 for expansion and renovation. The facility is scheduled to reopen on September 26 and will feature such improvements as a new indoor warm-water pool, a hot tub in the main pool deck, renovated locker rooms and added family changing rooms, repainted pool tanks, expanded parking, and solar panels on the roof. Eugene city officials say these improvements will allow for even better swim and fitness programs after a long period of absence from the community.

Eugene officials said the project cost an estimated $10.1 million. The funding was provided by a Parks and Recreation Bond measure passed by Eugene voters in May 2018. Eugene officials admit the project suffered several delays that prevented the facility’s scheduled opening in Spring 2022, and said that while the extended closure of one of the community’s three pools was a hardship, they didn’t want to open the pool again until it was ready for use.

“We were disappointed the delays prevented the pool from opening sooner,” an official said, “but we didn’t want to open a pool that wasn’t safe or ready to use.”

