New apartments planned in the Cal Young neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore. -- A development project in the Oakway area is looking to build about 159 luxury apartments.
The property is a roughly five-acre lot along Fairway Loop between Southwood Lane and Eastwood Lane, just east of the Eugene Country Club and west of Oakway Center. People who live near the lot said they've been in communication with the developers for years to make sure there's as little impact to their neighborhood as possible. They said an agreement has been reached.
"I think that all of the concerns that were significant have been satisfactorily addressed," said Gordon Gallic, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past six years.
Some of those concerns had to do with traffic in the neighborhood. Gallic said those have been addressed, and he's not expecting an overwhelming increase in traffic.
"The access and egress in this neighborhood is very unusual, and so their sensitivity to the neighbors has been appreciated," Gallic said.
KEZI reached out to the developers, but did not immediately hear back. It's unclear at this time when construction will start or how long it's expected to last.