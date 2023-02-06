New bill could remove flavored tobacco products from shelves; shop employee weighs in

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some Oregon lawmakers and community advocates are pushing to ban all flavored tobacco products with House Bill 3090.
Christina Bodamer with American Heart Association is one of the people behind the bill, saying these candy and fruity flavors are targeted directly at kids.
"The enticing flavors that some tobacco products come with, it actually lures kids to start. They become addicted to nicotine, and then it's game over," Bodamer said.
She said that removing the flavors from stores would protect kids' health and prevent them from becoming lifelong tobacco users.
"We know that a very few amount of adults are actually smoking these flavors; once you're adult and if you're addicted to nicotine, you tend to go for a non-flavored product, and really these products are designed for kids," Bodamer said.
According to the National Youth Survey, 85% of kids who've used tobacco started with a flavored product. Each year, 5,000 Oregon kids will try their first cigarette. The survey also indicates that 11.9% of 11th graders throughout the state are currently using some type of e-cigarette.
Eugene resident Andrea Winters told KEZI she used to vape, and what got her started were the flavors.
"I started vaping my senior year of high school and into my freshman year of college. But I kind of just did it because my friends were doing it," Winters said.
She said the mango Juul flavor is what got her hooked. But what was once her favorite is now a trigger.
"I tried a sip of a mango cola and literally almost threw up because I thought of the mango Juul," Winters said.
While some support the bill, it's businesses like Cigarette for Less off of Seventh Avenue in Eugene that could take a hit.
Employee Jess Davis said banning the sales of all flavored nicotine would be a roughly $20,000 loss in revenue.
"It's a huge loss. The menthol stuff alone would be a major dent in sales, not just for us, but every other shop, and that's affecting a lot of people," Davis said.
Davis said a lot of their customers have been coming in and asking about the potential ban.
"There have been some concerns from customers that say, 'hey, what's going to happen?' and I just don't know what to tell them. It's up to powers that be, and we can try to control it by who we vote for," Davis said.
Lawmakers will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the bill further. If passed, Bodamer said the flavored products could be off store shelves by the end of 2023.