Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

New bill could remove flavored tobacco products from shelves; shop employee weighs in

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some Oregon lawmakers and community advocates are pushing to ban all flavored tobacco products with House Bill 3090.

Christina Bodamer with American Heart Association is one of the people behind the bill, saying these candy and fruity flavors are targeted directly at kids.

"The enticing flavors that some tobacco products come with, it actually lures kids to start. They become addicted to nicotine, and then it's game over," Bodamer said.

She said that removing the flavors from stores would protect kids' health and prevent them from becoming lifelong tobacco users.

"We know that a very few amount of adults are actually smoking these flavors; once you're adult and if you're addicted to nicotine, you tend to go for a non-flavored product, and really these products are designed for kids," Bodamer said.

According to the National Youth Survey, 85% of kids who've used tobacco started with a flavored product. Each year, 5,000 Oregon kids will try their first cigarette. The survey also indicates that 11.9% of 11th graders throughout the state are currently using some type of e-cigarette.

Eugene resident Andrea Winters told KEZI she used to vape, and what got her started were the flavors.

"I started vaping my senior year of high school and into my freshman year of college. But I kind of just did it because my friends were doing it," Winters said.

She said the mango Juul flavor is what got her hooked. But what was once her favorite is now a trigger.

"I tried a sip of a mango cola and literally almost threw up because I thought of the mango Juul," Winters said.

While some support the bill, it's businesses like Cigarette for Less off of Seventh Avenue in Eugene that could take a hit.

Employee Jess Davis said banning the sales of all flavored nicotine would be a roughly $20,000 loss in revenue.

"It's a huge loss. The menthol stuff alone would be a major dent in sales, not just for us, but every other shop, and that's affecting a lot of people," Davis said.

Flavored tobacco products

Davis said a lot of their customers have been coming in and asking about the potential ban.

"There have been some concerns from customers that say, 'hey, what's going to happen?' and I just don't know what to tell them. It's up to powers that be, and we can try to control it by who we vote for," Davis said.

Lawmakers will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the bill further. If passed, Bodamer said the flavored products could be off store shelves by the end of 2023.

