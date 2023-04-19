New cameras in downtown Eugene aim to prevent crime, police officials say

EUGENE, Ore. – New cameras installed in downtown Eugene will take aim at preventing and solving crimes, authorities said.
Three of the new cameras are installed in the downtown area. The cameras cost just under $9,500 each and were paid for through a Justice Assistance grant. They’ll be used by detectives to investigate crimes that happen in the area.
Captain Doug Mozan with the Eugene Police Department said the cameras offer situational awareness that allow for pan-tilt zoom, screenshots and stills captured from the image.
The cameras will help police size things up a little quicker and also allow police to recreate what happened when they’re able to be there for an incident.
Eugene police officials want people to feel safe while visiting, shopping or working downtown, Capt. Mozan said.
Business owners in the area are glad for their installation. Heaven Clausen, the owner of Bi Heavenly Café and Conscious Coffee, operates two food trucks in the plaza on East Broadway, said she’s experienced quite a bit of crime at her businesses.
Clausen said that she’s been broken into, had items stolen and had the back end of her car vandalized and spray-painted. She said she hopes the cameras make a difference to deter crime and help small businesses downtown.
Cameras rolled out three new cameras, including one at West 8th Avenue and Olive Street, Broadway and Olive Street, and Broadway and Willamette Street. Police officials plan to add a fourth camera at East 8th Avenue and Oak Street.
Along with the new fixed cameras, EPD also has its mobile guardian trailer program which may be deployed anywhere in the city, police said.