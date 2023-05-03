New campaign to fight fentanyl launched in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County’s Drug, Alcohol and RX Taskforce (DART) announced Tuesday a new campaign focused on fighting fentanyl in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties, according to Douglas County Public Health Network officials.
Health officials said the “Aware, Prepared and Alive” campaign has been in the works for the past year. The centerpiece to the campaign is a website that highlights the dangers of the synthetic opioid and also provides ways to stay safe, Douglas County public health officials said.
Officials said the campaign includes a website, social media pages and video testimonials featuring local residents impacted by fentanyl.
“Fentanyl has arrived in Douglas County and we have already seen deaths associated with it, some in our youth,” said Kim Gandy, a DART member and an overdose prevention coordinator with the Douglas County Public Health Network. “The Aware Prepared and Alive campaign is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, the risks associated with experimentation and to reduce the stigma associated with getting treatment for drug use. We want our fellow community members to be informed, to be prepared with information about overdose signs and carry naloxone and to be prepared to save a life of a friend.”
Douglas County public health officials said overdose deaths in the United States are primarily driven by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Coupled with the fact that fentanyl has no taste or smell, the dangers become clear when mixed unknowingly with other substances, such as prescription medications or other drugs, public officials said. Public health officials said that two grains of fentanyl, which are smaller than grains of salt, are enough to be fatal.
More details can be found on the Aware, Prepared, Alive website.