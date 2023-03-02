New concourse among recommendations to expand the Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. -- Expansions to the Eugene Airport have been a discussion for quite some time, and now new expansion recommendations are getting positive feedback from one local leader.
At the Eugene City Council’s February 22 work session, Eugene Airport leadership presented some ideas on how the airport could be expanded. Architecture firm RS&H identified eight areas of focus in expansion proposals, including a new concourse with eight gates – dubbed “Concourse C.”
Kari Westlund, president and C.E.O. of Travel Lane County, said the current airport configuration is not suited to meet the needs of the region.
“We've been full at Eugene Airport for a while now, and we have seen air passenger usage grow dramatically,” Westlund said. “We are 30% ahead of 2019 in 2022, so the airport has been running at maximum capacity for a while now.”
Below the new concourse is a terminal for chartered flights, with a gate that can swing and be used for regular flights when not in use by the charter terminal. Westlund said the terminal would be good for all the flights chartered by colleges and other large groups.
Also recommended by the firm is a larger Concourse A, more spaces for overnight airplane parking and expanded ticketing, baggage and administrative areas. Those items, Westlund said, go together with the new concourse and resulting increased flight service.
“To get all of that regional service back -- Portland, Seattle -- and expand our destination points, we need to be able to accommodate more airplanes and more,” she said. “There are other things that go along with every additional airplane that comes in.”
She also said the possible expansion will support the local economy.
“Expansion will serve both residents who live here who are trying to travel, and our economic development efforts around bringing air passengers in who then spend dollars in our economy when they're here.”
According to project documents posted online by the city, RS&H estimates the recommended items could cost anywhere from $250-$300 million. Westlund said it’s no surprise the expansion would be expensive, but there are ways to mitigate the costs including doing the project in phases.
“We may not see everything done at exactly the same moment. But there are grant funds available, there are passenger service fees that can be applied to this work.”
At the city council work session, airport leadership said the expansion would be funded primarily through bonds and airport revenues.
The recommendations are just one step in what could be a long process, but Westlund says she’s happy to see the presentation.
“We are super excited,” she said.