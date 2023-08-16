 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 strain identified by public health officials

  • Updated
New COVID-19 subvariant

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County public health officials said a new strain of COVID-19 has been identified that’s a descendent of previous omicron subvariants, county officials said.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke, a senior public health officer with Lane County Health and Human Services, said that those who have not been vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to the EG-5 strain. Those who have been vaccinated or who have previously had COVID-19 will have immunity to this new strain, Dr. Luedtke said.

“I think we're probably in a good space provided you are a person who either has had prior COVID infections, or has been vaccinated,” said Dr. Luedtke. “Because it's a descendant of omicron, because it was captured in the booster doses, and this variant is not markedly different.”

Health officials are expecting more COVID-19 cases as the winter months eventually approach, with an updated vaccine also expected this fall. Dr. Luedtke said recommends anyone that is eligible get vaccinated when the new booster vaccine comes out this fall.

“We still have people out there who have not been vaccinated...,” said Dr. Luedtke. “Depending upon the community we're looking at, 10-15% of people have not had any vaccines for COVID, so they're at risk. And, if they also have not had a prior COVID infection, they're still at pretty significant risk.”

It’s especially important for those with immunocompromised patients to get vaccinated as it is more difficult for them to create antibodies to prevent severe infection, Dr. Luedtke said. Public health officials said that those in severe risk groups, such as the elderly or those with sensitive heart and respiratory health, can still be at risk, even if vaccinated.

