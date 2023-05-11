New details in Eugene City Council Ward 7 election controversy

EUGENE, Ore -- In a three way race for the Eugene City Council's Ward 7 seat, new developments have arisen to add to the controversy.

Previously, KEZI 9 News had reported on the issues surrounding the campaigns of candidates Janet Ayres and Barbie Walker. Janet Ayres had run into controversy after Eugene City Councilor Emily Semple accused the campaign of using the same flyers she used during her 2020 election campaign.

"Her intellectual property and her campaign materials were stolen," Councilor Semple said.

Semple said the two flyers are interchangeable. One of Ayres volunteer supporters, Paul Conte, also worked on the campaign for Emily Semple in the 2020 election. Conte believes Councilor Semple has no basis for claiming he stole her campaign materials. He said during the Semple campaign he had come along to assist her.

According to Conte, the design for the flyers was a collaborative effort but he said he had a major role in putting it together. He added Councilor Semple did review the design and gave final approval. However, he said there was never an official copyright -- so nobody owns the design for the fliers.

Conte said, "As far as I know neither she nor I have any claim to owning that material because we haven't done anything to try and establish copyright. If that were to be the case, if one of us were to attempt to do it, it would certainly be me who would have the greatest claim to ownership"

Councilor Semple had another issue with the flyers. She claims due to their similarities it comes off as she is supporting Ayres for the Ward 7 spot, which is not true. Semple has come out to endorse current interim Ward 7 councilor Lindsay Leech.

To this, Conte says the previous fliers used for the Semple campaign were only given out in Ward 1. He said the people in Ward 7 would not be familiar enough with the design. Conte also adds Lindsay leech's material clearly states she is being endorsed by Semple.

KEZI 9 News had also covered how Janet Ayres requested an investigation be brought against the Eugene Realtors for Community PAC, an organization that backs her opponent Barbie Walker. The reason for the requested investigation was that the Realtors sent out a post card backing Barbie Walker for the Ward 7 spot without properly identifying themselves to the Secretary of State.

The Eugene Realtors say no campaign finance law was broken. Betsy Schultz, a representative from Eugene Realtors, said they had designed their flyer, which was pro-Barbie Walker, and reported it to the Secretary of State as an "in-kind contribution." The Walker PAC had also designed their own flyer and both the Walker PAC and Eugene Realtors had sent out each flyer at roughly the same time.

This is where Schultz said the confusion stems from, but she also said multiple flyers going out is common in a campaign.

She said, "This is campaign season this is when voters are paying attention, there is going to be multiple pieces out there that are sent out from Barbie's campaign, that have, who paid for it and everything."

Schultz believes the Ayres campaign is choosing to ignore that Eugene Realtors had their own flyer which they sent out and reported. The Realtors said there are two different flyers sent out from each of the organizations who are in support of Barbie Walker. Walker herself has not yet been found of any wrong doing.