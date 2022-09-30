New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games

EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades.
For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
“Well, I'm not 65 anymore,” Koke said. “I've been thinking about it since last year and it's time for me to make a change.”
Koke was the second person to ride the Harley, having taken the torch from Gary Zimmerman. Next in line is Koke’s back-up rider, Arlen Rexius, and Matt Hogan. Hogan and Rexius will split the duty starting October 1, alternating who gets to be the one to drive the Ducks out onto the field.
“For a number of years I've been Doug's backup if he's sick, or out of operation,” Rexius said. “So I've always been trying to bring him potato salad that's been left out in the sun, see if he'd get sick so I could ride because it's quite the thrill.”
“It's quite an honor to be honest when that thing fires up, and you've gone to these games your whole life, to have a chance to be at the controls,” Hogan said. “It's quite a deal. It's a little like taking a Harley on the dirt... it's not what they were intended for.”
Koke was asked what the most memorable moment in 23 years of riding for the Ducks was, and he answered without a moment’s hesitation.
“2002, Mississippi State. I got a five-yard penalty for buzzing the coin toss.”