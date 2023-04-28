New Douglas County museum exhibit showcases historical Archie Creek Fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A new exhibit at the Douglas County Museum of History & Natural History documents the devastation of the most disastrous wildfire in the county’s history, county officials said.
Douglas County officials said the exhibit opened on April 27. Titled “Archie Creek Fire,” the exhibit details the historical wildfire event through interviews, live videos, drone footage, photographs and other artifacts, officials said.
Douglas County officials said the exhibit covers everything from firefighting on the front lines to evacuations and the ashes of aftermath. The fire consumed more than 131,000 acres of federal and private lands and burned 154 homes, county officials said.
“It’s hard to find a silver lining in an event like this…,” said Matt Hill, executive director of Douglas Timber Operators (DTO) and the Douglas County Museum Foundation’s president. “It’s a somber occasion for us to be here and look at these profound images. I hope that this exhibit captures what happened with the appropriate remembrance. There is certainly a collective grief in our community for everyone for what was lost up there.”
Hill directed a nine-part film series in 2021 called The Ashes of Archie Creek, produced by DTO and featured on their YouTube channel and on their Facebook page, county officials said.
An open house held on opening night served as a debut for the exhibit, the county said. Officials say it is expected to be available for viewing through the end of the year.