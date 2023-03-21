New e-scooter rideshare fleet coming soon to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene’s rideshare transit program is about to see an additional two-wheeled boost in options.
A new fleet of e-scooters will soon add to public rideshare options in Eugene, Cascadia Mobility officials said on Tuesday, March 21. Local non-profit Cascadia Mobility, who operates the PeaceHealth Rides bikeshare system, announced that the first of a total of 600 seated and standing e-scooters from Superpedestrian will roll out at the end of this month.
Cascadia Mobility’s executive director, Brodie Hylton, said community benefits from the fleet will be numerous.
“We are proud to be Eugene’s shared mobility operations partner, and are excited to operate Superpedestrian’s best-in-class fleet of shared e-scooters alongside PeaceHealth Rides,” said Brodie Hylton, Executive Director of Cascadia Mobility. “Our mission is to improve access to shared and active transportation, to make it a little bit easier to connect to LTD, or take one less car trip. By operating shared bikes and scooters together we hope to more than double the number of trips taken by shared transit in Eugene.”
Cascadia Mobility officials said the scooters feature unique technology that allows compliance with speed limits and no-ride zones. Superpedestrian and the Hilyard Community Center are coordinating the availability of attachments that would allow manual wheelchairs to function as three-wheeled e-scooters, Cascadia Mobility said.
Smart technology built into the scooters includes pedestrian and tip-over detection and an operating system that runs pre-ride vehicle health checks, according to Superpedestrian’s web site.