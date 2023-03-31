New E-scooters off and rolling around Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Cascade Mobility officially rolled out a new fleet of e-scooters on Friday morning, company officials said.

Test demos were given from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, on a route between the EWEB plaza and Riverfront Park. The e-scooter service is new to Eugene, with about 200 scooters deployed today. Within the next few weeks, the fleet will total about 600, according to company officials.

The Superpedestrian E-Scooters cost $2 to unlock and $0.39 per minute to ride. Riders can pay by credit card in an app that is available for download, which users can also use to locate scooters. The scooters are located in three zones: downtown Eugene, on the University of Oregon campus and in the River Road area.

Cascade Mobility’s community engagement manager, Justin Sandoval, said the benefits of the fleet range from reduced pollution to additional transportation options for local residents.

“This is going to do a lot to reduce carbon emissions and also just improving the quality life for our community,” said Sandoval. “Really, (by) just having more active transportation options, getting folks outside, I think a lot more people are going to be connected to their community.”

Both standing and seated scooters are available, and they have a battery life of about six hours. When the battery charge gets low, it signals Cascade Mobility headquarters that it is need of a charge.

The scooters are funded by the manufacturer, Superpedestrian, and not the City of Eugene.