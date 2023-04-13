New Eugene thrift store offers tons of stock, donates to local groups

EUGENE, Ore. – A new thrift and super store is open in Eugene where everything in the store is the same price – and that price drops each day.
Joshua and Darnelle Carnahan, the owners of Club Thrift on west Seventh Avenue in Eugene, said the store offers a new type of shopping experience. Everything in the store starts at $6 when it opens on Tuesdays, and the price drops daily until everything left is $1 on Sundays. Their merchandise comes from overstock items from Amazon, and the owners said the store is filled with thousands of all-new finds on Mondays.
“I think the buzz is hitting pretty hard and I think people will like it,” said Joshua Carnahan. “It's very cool to make money and to do something nice for everybody else, it's my true goal.”
One of the goals of the new store is to give back to the community as well. The owners said they will be donating to local non-profits, parents in need, and to food pantries. Recently, the store gave 107 cans of formula to the Battered Women’s Shelter, and they said they will soon be donating to local schools.