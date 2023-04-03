New Eugene water facility brings both promise and annoyance.

EUGENE, Ore. -- The east 40th street water facility project started back in 2021, and now Eugene Water and Electric Board officials say they're putting in more than 90 miles of cable to make the tanks structurally sound.
The two water tanks are nearly four stories tall and will hold an estimated 7.5 million gallons of drinking water for the citizens of Eugene, EWEB said.
This project comes on the heels of EWEB's plans to decommission parts of the College Hill reservoir, which was built in the 1930s. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said that they are required to decommission the former facility by the end of the year.
The newer tanks will have an increased capacity for water storage but are also being designed to withstand a possible earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
"The idea is to make sure they can withstand both the horizontal and vertical motion that would resolve from this kind of earthquake," Orlowski said. "When it strikes sometime in the future we will still have clean water available to serve our community."
To reinforce the tanks, crews are wrapping miles of cable around the entire tank and then covering it with a type of concrete to provide extra strength. This process is expected to take a total of 16 weeks. For many residents, the weeks couldn’t come any sooner.
For the past two years, neighbors near the east 40th Street water facility site said they've faced difficult living conditions. Sandra Bishop’s backyard faces the construction site and she says that she cannot use her garden during the day because of the work being done on the tanks.
"A lot of times your day is determined by the decibel level, it's been as loud as 70 - 80 decibels in the living room in the middle of the day so it's pretty crazy," she said.
This process of wrapping the tanks is long, loud, and can be dangerous in the event a cable snaps. Because Bishop’s home faces the four-story tanks, workers put together a makeshift protective barrier out of cargo containers stacked on top of one another. This barrier is only a few feet from the house and backyard.
“What’s happening now is a real danger safety issue," Bishop said. “Within a close range this is just completely unnecessary. It should have been moved a little bit to give a buffer.
Orlowski says that they will soon rearrange the barrier to add extra protection. He added that although the process of building the facility is long, he is thankful for the residents for being accepting of the current situation.
“The burden of some of the project falls on the neighbors who are right near there during construction, so we are just really grateful for their patients for bearing with us,” Orlowski said. “As we complete this project, it’s going to benefit the whole community."