New Eugene YMCA in the works

EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community.
December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back in June. YMCA staff say the building is starting to rise from the ground, with the 35-foot wall on the north side of the aquatics center fully constructed. YMCA officials say the walls will continue to rise over the next several weeks, and many of the plumbing and electrical components have already been installed as construction crews prepare to start building the interior.
The new facility will be much larger than the old one, which was built in 1955. YMCA officials like Brian Steffen, the CEO of Eugene Family YMCA, say it will serve the needs of the community that the old facility just can’t handle.
“It's a purpose-built facility that's designed to meet the health and education needs of a community today,” Steffen said. “The current Y was never designed to meet the type of challenges that we have, so the new YMCA will have a much larger aquatic center with a deeper warm water therapy pool, splash pad for swimmers, we'll have a nutritional teaching kitchen, and a room focused on science, technology, engineering and math education for youth.”
Steffen also said the local YMCA felt it was important to keep the construction as local as possible.
"We remain on time, on track, on budget. We're closely working with Pivot Architects and Chambers Construction as well as a variety of local subcontractors whenever possible,” Steffen said. “We're trying to use local crews and contractors, because we know that this Y represents the heartbeat of our community.”
The new facility is scheduled to open in December 2023. All programs in the old YMCA will move to the new facility. The tennis center will remain on Patterson Street, and officials will look for the best use of the old facility once the move is complete. A live view of the construction is available on the Eugene Family YMCA’s website.