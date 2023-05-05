New EV chargers installed at several state parks

REEDSPORT, Ore. – State officials announced on Friday that electric vehicle chargers have been unveiled at several state parks, including William M. Tugman State Park in near Reedsport.
Through private and state partnerships, a total of 18 the Level 2 electric vehicle chargers were installed at seven state park sites throughout the state, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department officials said.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Rivian, Adopt A Charger (AAC) and Entec Polymers. These public-private partnerships allow for innovative projects that help improve state park infrastructure and achieve a shared vision for a cleaner, greener future,” said Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption.
OPRD, electric vehicle maker Rivian, manufacturer Entec Polymers and the nonprofit Adopt A Charger combined efforts to implement the chargers so visitors can enjoy the outdoors while using zero-emission vehicles, state officials said.
State parks and recreation officials said that Rivian worked through AAC to donate the design, construction costs and EV chargers, which are compatible with all electric vehicles and powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
These chargers join nearly 1,700 Level 2 chargers throughout the state, officials said.
More information can be found online.