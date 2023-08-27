 Skip to main content
New evacuation orders for Lookout Fire

  • Updated
Lookout Fire

Credit: Lookout Fire 2023 Facebook page

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- A new set of evacuations are set for a fire burning in Lane County. 

For the Lookout Fire, burning near Mckenzie Bridge, the following areas are in a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice (the locations in bold are the latest additions to this evacuation order):

-  Horse Creek Rd. east of the Horse Creek Bridge

-  Foley Hot Springs.

-  Mona Campground.

-  Lookout Campground

-  H.J. Andrews Headquarters

-  The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County).

The following areas are being upgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice (the areas in bold are new additions to this evacuation notice):

-  Hwy. 242 to the 220 spur

-  Belknap Springs Rd. S.

-  Yale Ln.

-  Camp Yale Rd.

-  Horse Creek Rd. west and north of the Horse Creek Bridge.

-  Hall Rd.

-  Sullivan Ln.

-  Alma Dr.

-  Old Foley Ridge Rd.

-  5600blk of Delta Dr.

-  Areas south of McKenzie Hwy. from milepost 50.5 to milepost 54

-  Horse Creek Lodge

-  North Bank Rd.

-  Areas east of the McKenzie Bridge to, and including Drury Ln. north of Hwy. 126, but south of the McKenzie River.

-  Areas north of Hwy. 126 east of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to the east end of Taylor Rd.

-  Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.

-   Belknap Hot Springs Rd.

-  The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

-  Areas north of Hwy. 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River

-  Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction.

-  The area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.

 

