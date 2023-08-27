New evacuation orders for Lookout Fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- A new set of evacuations are set for a fire burning in Lane County.
For the Lookout Fire, burning near Mckenzie Bridge, the following areas are in a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice (the locations in bold are the latest additions to this evacuation order):
- Horse Creek Rd. east of the Horse Creek Bridge
- Foley Hot Springs.
- Mona Campground.
- Lookout Campground
- H.J. Andrews Headquarters
- The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County).
The following areas are being upgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice (the areas in bold are new additions to this evacuation notice):
- Hwy. 242 to the 220 spur
- Belknap Springs Rd. S.
- Yale Ln.
- Camp Yale Rd.
- Horse Creek Rd. west and north of the Horse Creek Bridge.
- Hall Rd.
- Sullivan Ln.
- Alma Dr.
- Old Foley Ridge Rd.
- 5600blk of Delta Dr.
- Areas south of McKenzie Hwy. from milepost 50.5 to milepost 54
- Horse Creek Lodge
- North Bank Rd.
- Areas east of the McKenzie Bridge to, and including Drury Ln. north of Hwy. 126, but south of the McKenzie River.
- Areas north of Hwy. 126 east of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to the east end of Taylor Rd.
- Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.
- Belknap Hot Springs Rd.
- The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)
- Areas north of Hwy. 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River
- Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction.
- The area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.