New grandstands going in at McKenzie School District high school

VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility.
The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.
As construction began, every student and staff member got to put their handprint or initials in the wet slab under the bleachers. High school senior and ASB president Anna Riedmann says she’s never considered herself a big football fan, but she still liked going to the games to hang out with friends.
“Having that not be here anymore was pretty emotional. Even just the concession stand -- you don't realize how impactful that is until it's gone,” Riedmann said. “Having worked there and worked with the coaches and different people, it was definitely a big thing to lose and felt like we couldn't have the public or anybody hang out with us anymore.”
The grandstand will be covered with a press box, and the builders tried to include many of the elements from the last grandstand as possible in the new facility. The new grandstands will be painted in the same colors as the old, and builders are going to incorporate the manzanita branch sculpture that was gifted to the school from the Phoenix-Talent School District -- another fire-affected school -- as a reminder of their shared experience.