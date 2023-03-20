New K-9 deputy joins Benton County Sheriff's Office

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new K-9 deputy joined the ranks of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), sheriff’s officials said.
Asco (Ah-sco) is a 17-month-old German Shepherd originally from the Czech Republic. BCSO officials said he is trained in tracking and apprehension. Officials also said that Asco is Oregon Police Canine Association certified and will work with deputies in the BSCO’s patrol division.
The BCSO said Asco came to them from Adlerhorst International LLC, a police dog training academy based in Jurupa Valley, California, near Los Angeles.