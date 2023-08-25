New lightning-caused fires have fire teams raising alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- The Oregon Department of Forestry is raising the alarm as thunderstorms and lightning sweep across the state.

Already, more than a dozen new fires have sprung up in the South Cascade and Western Lane districts, all believed to be the result of lightning strikes. According to ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke, the new fires started in Southern Oregon but were joined by more fires in Northwest Oregon.

She said, "This is not an isolated incident, this is a statewide incident. So our biggest concerns right now are continued lightning which is expected to happen, we're expected to see a little bit more."

Fire crews have been attacking these new fires with everything they have. However, dry conditions aren't making it easy.

Prakke said, "We've seen a little bit of rain in these storms but it's not a wetting rain to really prevent any wildfires."

According to Prakke, the next 24 to 48 hours will be critical. Firefighters also urge people to be responsible because they cannot afford a man-made fire right now. They are doing patrols, trying to make sure they are not missing any fires, and responding to any smoke detected from new fires.

Fortunately, these fires remain small. Most are under five acres. They do, however, divert a lot of manpower and equipment. Putting out these flames however is easier said than done.

Prakke said, "Right now our resources are really spread thin by responding to all of these strikes."

The key is to keep these fires from expanding and developing into wildfires.

Prakke added, "Smoke detection cameras and our multi-mission aircraft are extremely important in situations like this, because they help us in not only identifying a fire early on, but also being able to send pretty detailed information to ground operations before they even get out to the fire and look at it."

She also said it's about speed. The quicker teams put the flames out, the quicker important resources like fire trucks and aircraft can be used on major fires. The department is also taking into account the risk that firefighters will be worn out by weeks of 10 and 12 hour days, fighting multiple fires.

She said, "I know in our Northwest Oregon area we had fire crews responding as early as 1:30 this morning. So they're definitely in for a long day today and that can add to that strain as well."

ODF also wants people to pay attention to local fires in their area and to reach out to their local sheriff's office for the latest evacuation orders.