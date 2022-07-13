New “living lab” at Riverfront Park brings natural wonders to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A brand new “living lab” along the Riverfront Park will give Oregon22 and Riverfront Festival goers a chance to experience the natural wonders of Oregon.
Visitors will be able to walk through a meadow of carefully managed grassland with wildflowers spread across the landscape. The living lab was created thanks to research done by University of Oregon’s College of Design Landscape Architecture. Just in time for the World Athletics Championships, the college collaborated with Travel Oregon to install seven landscape installations showing off seven regions in Oregon.
In addition, officials with UO’s Center for Applied Second Language Studies also made an augmented reality game to go with the project, so international visitors can see each region regardless of language barriers.
The living lab has reportedly been in the works for several years. Those working on the project say it’s not only good for visitors, but also for local wildlife. Multiple animals have reportedly been sighted taking advantage of the new landscape.