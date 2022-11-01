New medical device painlessly tests for skin cancer

Nearly one in every five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, but a new smart sticker is looking to detect the disease faster and with no pain.
Every day more than 9,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer, but the DermTech smart sticker seeks to detect melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, faster than ever before. The new sticker is placed on skin blemishes, moles or any other spots a person might feel concerned about. The sticker gathers some skin cells, then can be lifted off and given to a doctor for testing. Doctors say the procedure is painless and does not involve any incisions.
Health experts say that when detected early, melanoma has a 99% five-year survival rate. Across all stages of the condition, it has a 93% survival rate. Health experts also remind people to avoid getting sunburns, saying that more than five sunburns doubles the risk of developing melanoma.