...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 5 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

New medical device painlessly tests for skin cancer

Health
Nearly one in every five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, but a new smart sticker is looking to detect the disease faster and with no pain.

Every day more than 9,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer, but the DermTech smart sticker seeks to detect melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, faster than ever before. The new sticker is placed on skin blemishes, moles or any other spots a person might feel concerned about. The sticker gathers some skin cells, then can be lifted off and given to a doctor for testing. Doctors say the procedure is painless and does not involve any incisions.

Health experts say that when detected early, melanoma has a 99% five-year survival rate. Across all stages of the condition, it has a 93% survival rate. Health experts also remind people to avoid getting sunburns, saying that more than five sunburns doubles the risk of developing melanoma.

