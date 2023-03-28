 Skip to main content
New Mexico Man jailed after running over man with SUV, threatening another, Linn County deputies say

Linn County Sheriff's Office

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County deputies arrested a New Mexico man on Monday afternoon after he allegedly drove his SUV into a building and hit an employee, authorities said.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) officials said deputies responded at 4:22 p.m. on March 27 to a disturbance at a business on Mason Road. Sheriff’s officials said they were told an employee had been hit by a car.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they said they found several employees holding down a suspect in the parking lot that the deputies identified as Robert France, 55, of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Deputies said their investigation that France struck a 35-year-old employee with his 1997 GMC Yukon when he drove it through the building’s main door. LCSO officials said France then got out of his vehicle and threatened another 53-year-old employee with a knife. Other employees were able to restrain France until deputies arrived, according to authorities.

LCSO officials said deputies arrested and charged France with first-degree assault. He was taken into custody at the Linn County Jail with other charges pending, authorities said.

Authorities said paramedics first transported the 35-year-old employee who had been run over to a Salem hospital. The victim was later transferred to Legacy Emanual Medical Center in Portland due to the severity of his injuries.

Sheriff's officials said the 53-year-old who France allegedly threatened was transported to Albany General Hospital where he was treated and released for a knife wound.

LCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with related information to call Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

