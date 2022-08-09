New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Lane County in western Oregon... * Until 915 PM PDT. * At 716 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows across the Holiday Farm Fire near Finn Rock and Elk Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Blue River and Nimrod. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED