New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol.
"Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, Kandy Mountain Cafe will become 'Neon Nights,' a place to sober up and dance it out before calling it a night.
"We are open until four in the morning, so after the bars close and people decide to get into their cars, they have a choice. They can come here and dance a little more," Rogers said.
Rogers and Fergason said this idea started about two years ago during the pandemic. They said music and being surrounded by good people made the tough times feel not so tough. They want to spread their love for music to the community while making a difference and keeping students safe.
"Hopefully stop the DUII's that are coming out of this area, and hopefully provide a spot for reunification," Rogers said. "It's been a hard couple of years with the quarantine, people are having a hard time assimilating, and so we are trying to provide a place for the community to find that feeling that is the U of O, and hopefully we can all come together and enjoy a safe place," Rogers said.
U of O student Adryana White said Neon Nights will be a great addition to the area.
"Being drunk is fun, but also having a place to go with your friends to hang out is better," White said.
For locals like Megan Wilkerson and Tali Lagano, they said they plan on stopping by this weekend to check it out.
"There's not that many places I feel like that are safe for young people in Eugene," Wilkerson said.
They also think the club will benefit the area and keep people safe.
"It could be a good resource for people to kind of sober up and have a space to be at that's not a crazy bar where everybody is drunk, and just kind of hang out and get home safe after," Lagano said.