New OSU research center gets $72 million from Oregon legislature

CORVALLIS, Ore. – After getting a hefty sum from the Oregon government, Oregon State University is gearing up to break ground on a new research center in December.

OSU officials said the Oregon Legislature on June 25 approved a $72 million bond to help fund the construction of the planned Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex. The 150,000-square foot compound is expected to cost a total of $213 million and would feature state-of-the-art facilities for research into semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“We greatly appreciate the support provided by state leaders and legislators. Oregon State University is deeply engaged in work to grow the university’s already significant research contributions to business and industry, economic development and the workforce,” said OSU president Jayathi Murthy. “These talented individuals will transform not only the semiconductor sector in Oregon, but many other industries – including manufacturing, food and beverage, agriculture, forestry, the business sector – all of which are becoming increasingly technological.”

The Oregon Legislature’s investment in the research complex is part of its ongoing efforts to enlarge the state’s presence in the semiconductor industry. To that end, the Legislature also approved $10 million for OSU and other public universities in Oregon to use as matching funds for federal grants. OSU said the Oregon legislature spent a total of about $500 million on Oregon’s semiconductor industry to try and capture some of the $52 billion in CHIPS Act funding the federal government has been allocating.

The design of the Collaborative Innovation Complex has already been completed and the complex is in the very early stages of construction, OSU officials said. The building will feature mass timber and electrochromic glass construction as part of the university’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, university officials said. The building is scheduled to be completed and open for research by 2026.