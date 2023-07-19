New P.E. class gives 4J students practice with physical skills

EUGENE, Ore. – High schoolers with and without disabilities built relationships and confidence through a new program called “Unified P.E.” on Wednesday.
Eugene School District 4J said the program is structured around national physical education standards and grade-level outcomes to bring students of different abilities, motor skills and developmental skills together. Unified P.E. helps students gain physical skills and work toward being more motor competent, 4J said.
This past spring, they started a unified basketball program at Churchill High School and hosted a game against Sheldon High School’s unified team. Organizers like Michelle Dunn, 4J’s adaptive P.E. specialist, said the game got a lot of people interested in unified physical education programs.
“I think it just started to propel from there. and people are starting to ask questions of what it is, and how students with disabilities and students without disabilities and families want more of these kind of programs to unify us within our schools,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the turnout at the game was better than any of their previous scrimmages. She said they’re hoping to have as many as six unified basketball games in the coming winter and spring.
This is 4J’s first time piloting a unified P.E. class in the hopes of forming a possible partnership with Special Olympics Oregon. Dunn said unified programs give students a chance to form close connections and friendships. According to the Special Olympics, 97% of high school seniors say that unified P.E. programs change their schools for the better.