New pharmacy opens on Oregon State University campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. – On August 10, Samaritan Health Services opened a new pharmacy in Oregon State University’s Samaritan Athletic Medicine Center.
As more and more pharmacies have been closing, the new Samaritan Pharmacy has been a welcome resource. While it is on Oregon State’s campus, it serves everyone in the area.
"[We’re] just excited that Samaritan can step in to this need in the community” pharmacy supervisor Cody Aichele said. “It's a fun environment being on the OSU campus, get to look across and see Reser Stadium, and just be a part of that college experience."
Samaritan’s director of outpatient pharmacies, Megan Jones, said the location next to the stadium is key for students, but also for the off-campus community.
"I mean I think it was important, especially in working with OSU trying to bring back services for the students, to have it on campus,” she said. “To have it, you know, kind of central. I'm really excited too, to have it on this edge of town. Like I said, there's not a lot of pharmacy coverage out here, and to bring more of that to our community is important."
At a time when pharmacies are harder to come by, the new Samaritan Pharmacy becomes more essential.
"It breaks my heart a little bit. So there's been a lot of pharmacy closures,” Jones said. “Bi-Mart closed all of its pharmacies in '21, which left a lot of holes in the community. Medicap most recently in Albany has closed. And so there haven't been a lot of pharmacies coming into the community and all of these patients have to go somewhere."
After a month of being open, the early returns have been positive. Pharmacy staff said something extra exciting about the new location on campus is the opportunity for internships with students in the school of pharmacy.
"We're actually really excited to work with the College of Pharmacy and bring in pharmacy students you know, for internships for externships, so they can get some practical experience,” Jones said. “Partnering with them to maybe do some outreach, do some vaccine clinics, you know, to the dorms. So they can get practice experience and we can get some, you know, care out to the community."
For other students, access to a pharmacy on campus will be a valuable asset.
"This is great for them,” Jones said. “They know where to go, it's going to be in their student packets, their welcome packets. It's going to be easy, it's going to be fast. You know, we're going to have a connection with the student health services. It's just going to make it more convenient."
Samaritan also has plans to open a pharmacy in the Sweet Home Medical Clinic at the end of October, and one on the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Campus in Lincoln City next fall.