New plans for Unpacking the Quack as UO move-in approaches

EUGENE, Ore. -- There are about to be a lot of new ducks in town. And after last year's move-in day caused quite a standstill around the University of Oregon, officials have revamped the process.
Move-in day is now two full days, starting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23.
Anna Schmidt-Mackenzie is the director of University Housing Residential Life, and said they've spent a lot of time planning this year's move-in.
"This year, we've really stretched it out over two days, and having a really intentional design, we've worked with an expert move-in company," Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
This year, students will have an unloading permit. It's labeled and includes a specific move-in time and day.
"For a student who arrives at the right time with their family or their guardians, they'll come into their unloading zone, they'll have volunteers come and help them unload their vehicle and their items into a Speed Pak, which is a box on wheels essentially," Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
She said with the Speed Pak, unloading should only take 20 minutes per car.
But one of the major changes this year is that, for the first time, cars are not allowed to park by the residence halls.
"It's an unloading zone, similar to if you're at an airport and it's an active unloading zone, where the driver isn't really getting out of the vehicle except to help unload," Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
Once everything is on the curb, the driver will then head to Autzen Stadium to park. From there, a shuttle is waiting to take them back to the dorms.
"It can be a bottleneck for sure, so this is a way of trying to keep the traffic moving and just having those unloading zones," Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
For Thursday and Friday, they anticipate around 1,600 to 1,800 students moving in each day.
Another addition to the planning for better flow is giving more students an early move-in slot. Throughout the weekend and leading up to the official move-in days, already 1,000 students have unpacked their quack.
It was an emotional process for freshman Jazmyn and her mom, Holly Sokol.
"I have four children, Jazmyn is number three in the lineup, and she's the first to move out and go to college. It's emotional, but I'm so proud of her," Holly said.
Jazmyn got an early move-in slot and said things were going pretty well so far.
"We found the room, and so far, it's been good, but we have a lot to unpack," Jazmyn said.
Freshman Jaedon Coila also had an early move-in spot and said the process went better than expected.
"It was super easy for us. They came to our car and gave us these huge bins with some wheels on the bottom, and we just unpacked everything from the car, then took those bins to the elevator, rolled down the hall, then from there we were like we're just going to start putting everything in the room," Coila said.
Officials advice to plan ahead if traveling through the area or, if possible, take a different route.