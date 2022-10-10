New program aims to help indigenous students at University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon kicked off a new program Monday to help Native American students pay for their school.
It's called the Home Flight Scholar Program, and it will help native students through school financially, culturally, and emotionally.
This comes on Indigenous People's Day; it falls on the same day as Columbus Day, as a way to honor the people already living on the continent when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.
Jason Younker is the assistant vice president and advisor to the president on sovereignty and government-to-government relations at the University of Oregon. He said the new program will help native students have a more rewarding college experience.
"It provides support beyond simply the traditional scholarship. It's more social, interactive support, advising support, cohort support. Much more robust than any other program that I have had the pleasure of working with," he said. "We come from very remote, poor communities. This is a big city for us, and so hopefully this will go a long ways in helping them adjust from a reservation community, to the big city."
The program, which is a combination of federal, state and institutional grants, will cover full tuition and fee costs. With the program, there will also be a new advisor position for students, and it'll give students a culture rich program, something Younker said is critical.
"I hope that through our efforts, at the very least, help one, two, twenty, eighty students, feel comfortable before they get to campus," Younker said.
Megan Van Pelt is a junior at UO, and she's a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. She said coming to college as an indigenous student was tough. She said she had to worry about being a minority and how she was going to put herself through school.
"I almost dropped out, because I was so stressed and I didn't think about how much more expensive the university would be," she said.
Van Pelt went to community college before coming to Eugene.
"I can tell you, even at the community college level, I knew six native students along with me, and all of them dropped out within the first term. So even at a community college where it's supposed to be more affordable, we're already seeing these huge rates of students dropping out in the native community," Van Pelt said.
She told KEZI 9 News this new program will have a huge impact on financial help for students.
"I think the biggest impact is not having to constantly look at your financial aid. It's not constantly checking if your money is in, it's not constantly checking with your financial aid office. Because I think I know too many students who are usually impacted by the burden of financial stress," Van Pelt said. "That's what I'm excited about, is to see the growth and the ongoing growth for the next couple of years."
For more information on how to apply, and what the program can do for you, you can go to homeflight.uoregon.edu.