New program an opportunity for high school seniors to gain trade skills and experience

EUGENE, Ore. – A new program gives high school seniors the opportunity to learn trade skills that can be used to help people who lost their homes to wildfires in 2020.
The Lane Educational Service District and Lane CTE are launching the Lane Career Academy: Hope Factory, which will provide seniors the chance to gain hands-on skills in welding, construction, plumbing and HVAC system over the course of the school year.
Part of the program’s functions is to build affordable, energy-efficient and fire-resistant manufactured homes to build communities affected by natural disasters in Oregon. Students will work alongside industry expert to gain invaluable practical skills.
“This is an experience you won’t forget down the line,” said Justin Hoffman, a welding and fabrication teacher for the program. “You’re building something that’s bigger than yourselves and something that you can look back on… and let’s say it doesn’t explode into some big production line… you still get to say I built something that someone’s going to live in.”
To qualify for the program, students have to have a desire to work in manufacturing or construction and two years of experience in a CTE program or other experience. Students will earn two credits at their high school, and while upcoming seniors will get first priority for the program, juniors can also apply.
Students can apply now for the fall, and applications are due by May 26.