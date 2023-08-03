New proposal for a homeless shelter in Florence sparks debate

FLORENCE, Ore -- A proposal for a permanent homeless shelter in Florence is being considered by the City Council, but many residents are not in favor.

The City Council held a work session on Thursday August 3, 2023. Many members of the community attended along with all the councilors. Tara Johnson, the Executive Director of the Devereux Center, and The Florence Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Group (FECWS) made the case for the shelter.

There is planned to be a mental health and drug treatment help for homeless people. The idea is for it to be open year-round, and for homeless people to come to the shelter and get the help they need. There will also be a case manager assigned to each person to help them out with things such as important documentation and finding a mailing address. During their time at the shelter, people would be able to look for jobs and more permanent housing. The shelter would be able to hold a maximum of 30 individuals.

According to data provided by FECWS, the city has a homeless population of around 200-300 people. Johnson made it clear this is not a permanent solution to homelessness in the area, but it's a start. Back in June, Lane County approved funding of up to $637,000 for the project. Ideally, people would stay at the shelters for six to nine months.

Not everyone in town, however, is on board. Businesses in the community are a little more hesitant about the proposal. Many are concerned with safety, tourism, and how the shelter would impact the local economy. Bettina Hannigan with the Florence Chamber of Commerce represents the business interests of the city. She said the proposal for a new shelter has left her with more questions than answers.

She said, "This is a concern to us regarding our community, so how is this going to be funded? What kind of pressure is this going to put on our services, our existing services?"

Florence Residents like Larry Ommen attended the City Council Work Session. This was Ommen's first time. He said he has real sympathy for the homeless community, however he has doubts about the impact the shelter will have and it's long term sustainability.

Ommen said, "I'm just against trying to give something away for nothing. I don't think people really appreciate what we are trying to do for them... It's not really thought through but who is paying for this, the taxpayer is, and it's very expensive."

The City Council decided to hold another work session on the shelter on August 14 at the Florence Events Center.